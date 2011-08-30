My name is Juan Pablo de Miguel, I'm an editorial, landscape and cityscape photographer based in Madrid, Spain, available to travel worldwide.

I´m using photography as a medium for inspiration and a means to understand the world. Specializing in European and American fine art landscapes, I admire the works of Ansel Adams, Edward Weston, and the diversity of many I encounter, networking on the Web.

My hope is, in some small way, to instill the essence of the incredible vistas I've had the opportunity to see, within others.